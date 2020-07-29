Twitter Censors, Locks Breitbart's Account Over Pro-HCQ Doctor’s Livestream

Image Credits: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Twitter continued to crack down on anyone sharing the viral video of a group of doctors touting hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a Covid-19 “cure” Tuesday, removing a tweet containing a link to the video by Breitbart News and locking the outlet’s account.

Breitbart announced that its video of America’s Frontline Doctors was removed from Twitter with the justification from the platform that “tweets with the video are in violation of our Covid-19 misinformation policy.”

“Footage of the livestream on Periscope, Twitter’s livestreaming platform, had generated 1 million views before being removed by the site.” Breitbart noted.

See the censored press conference with the doctors that Big Tech does NOT want you to see:

The outlet added that “Footage on Facebook had accumulated over 17 million views within 8 hours and had 185,000 concurrent viewers at the time it was streamed.”

“On YouTube, a clip from the event received 80,000 views before being removed by the platform for ‘violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.'” the report added.

Breitbart then found that its Twitter account had been “limited” as a punishment for “violating the policy on spreading misleading an potentially harmful information related to COVID-19”:

Twitter also censored Donald Trump Jr.’s account after he shared the America’s Frontline Doctors video.

Watch the viral video that is being censored all over the internet at Banned.video:

