Twitter Censors President Trump's Tweets Exposing Dems

Twitter has apparently censored President Trump’s tweets exposing unhinged Democrats and highlighting his strong chances of winning the 2020 election.

Several tweets made by Trump in the last 24 hours do not appear on his personal Twitter homepage.

On Friday at 8:57 PM, Trump tweeted out a video of a Democrat celebrating the rising number of suicides among white men.

But as The Gateway Pundit noted, this tweet cannot be found on Trump’s homepage, though it is still available when searched.

In fact, Trump’s tweet about liberal filmmaker Michael Moore predicting Trump’s 2020 victory has also disappeared from Trump’s Twitter feed.

Additionally, several other tweets Trump made about First Lady Melania, Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.), and far-left Rep. Rashida Tlaib also cannot be found on Trump’s homepage.

Sadly, it doesn’t appear that Trump will demand answers from Twitter before the 2020 election, as he has largely let Big Tech censorship go on uninterrupted against conservatives, and now even himself.

Yuri Bezmenov, KGB Defector, warned Americans of the scientific demoralization campaigns waged in media decades ago. Learn to identify these techniques aimed at subverting American culture.

“Also, be sure to start the new year right by taking advantage of our End Of The Year Mega Blowout Sale for unbelievable deals on a range of amazing products!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

PURE EVIL: Deranged Liberal Shoots, Kills Own Family To Make Point About Gun Control

PURE EVIL: Deranged Liberal Shoots, Kills Own Family To Make Point About Gun Control

U.S. News
Comments
UN Moves Towards Handing Dictatorships Power to Control the Internet

UN Moves Towards Handing Dictatorships Power to Control the Internet

U.S. News
Comments

American Universities Are Using Social Credit Systems To Track Students

U.S. News
comments

Michael Moore Predicts Trump Victory in 2020 — Support ‘Has Not Gone Down One Inch’

U.S. News
comments

Yale Psychiatrist Claims Pelosi Can Subject Trump to ‘Involuntary’ Mental Health Evaluation

U.S. News
comments

Comments