Twitter Censors President Trump's Tweets Exposing Dems

Twitter has apparently censored President Trump’s tweets exposing unhinged Democrats and highlighting his strong chances of winning the 2020 election.

Several tweets made by Trump in the last 24 hours do not appear on his personal Twitter homepage.

On Friday at 8:57 PM, Trump tweeted out a video of a Democrat celebrating the rising number of suicides among white men.

What kind of an animal is this? https://t.co/oQSExXIxDV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019

But as The Gateway Pundit noted, this tweet cannot be found on Trump’s homepage, though it is still available when searched.

In fact, Trump’s tweet about liberal filmmaker Michael Moore predicting Trump’s 2020 victory has also disappeared from Trump’s Twitter feed.

He made same prediction in 2016. Nobody ever said Michael was stupid! https://t.co/XDEzsTS1Pt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019

Additionally, several other tweets Trump made about First Lady Melania, Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.), and far-left Rep. Rashida Tlaib also cannot be found on Trump’s homepage.

Sadly, it doesn’t appear that Trump will demand answers from Twitter before the 2020 election, as he has largely let Big Tech censorship go on uninterrupted against conservatives, and now even himself.

