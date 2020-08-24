Twitter Censors Trump Tweet About ‘Voter Security Disaster’

Twitter hid another tweet from President Donald Trump behind a warning label earlier today, the latest in a string of censorship against the President that the platform has taken this year.

Earlier today, President Trump tweeted that mail drop boxes are a “voter security disaster,” that allow people to vote multiple times. The president also warned that the mailboxes are not sanitized to prevent the spread of the Chinese virus.

Jack Dorsey’s company has now hidden the tweet behind a filter, warning users about “misinformation.” Users who attempt to view the message on Twitter will see the following message:

“This tweet violated the Twitter Rules about civil and election integrity. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

