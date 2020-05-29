Twitter Censors Trump Tweet For "Glorifying Violence"

Following the signing of an Executive order directly targeting Twitter’s censorship of President Trump’s posts earlier this week, the company has once again censored a tweet Trump posted, claiming that it “violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence”.





The tweet in question was a response to a third day of looting in Minneapolis.

Trump wrote: “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

In a further statement, Twitter claimed that the tweet “violates our policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today.”

The company added, “We’ve taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance.”



According to Twitter, “As is standard with this notice, engagements with the Tweet will be limited. People will be able to Retweet with Comment, but will not be able to Like, Reply or Retweet it.”

It is clear that Twitter’s action is a tit-for-tat response to Trump’s Executive order, as it will likely only increase scrutiny of the tweet content itself anyway.

The company even tweeted about the censoring of the tweet:

We have placed a public interest notice on this Tweet from @realdonaldtrump. https://t.co/6RHX56G2zt — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) May 29, 2020

According to reports, the decision to place a “public interest notice” on Trump’s tweet was “made by teams within Twitter and CEO Jack Dorsey was informed of the plan before the tweet was labeled.”

Trump had earlier tweeted a ‘test’ post to see if the company would again censor him:

MAIL-IN VOTING WILL LEAD TO MASSIVE FRAUD AND ABUSE. IT WILL ALSO LEAD TO THE END OF OUR GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY. WE CAN NEVER LET THIS TRAGEDY BEFALL OUR NATION. BIG MAIL-IN VICTORY IN TEXAS COURT TODAY. CONGRATS!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

There was no action taken by Twitter, a confusing situation given that it censored the exact same words in Trump’s post earlier this week, redirecting people away from it and to a barrage of ultra-leftist opinion.

The notion that Twitter takes action against glorifying violence across the board is laughable, given that the company allows literal death threats against Trump to remain on its platform every day.

The company recently allowed a thread comprising entirely of white people “getting their ass beat for black history month” to remain, as it racked up over 335,000 likes, despite being a clear violation of Twitter rules.

Twitter allows violent Antifa groups to post on its platform, despite the fact that they often openly doxx people.

“Twitter, do your thing” has become a dog whistle being used by digital hate mobs to cyberbully, doxx and harass minors. Families are being exposed to violent threats and nothing is being done to stop it.

Just yesterday, Twitter allowed huge amounts of verified users to spread fake pictures purporting to show Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin wearing a “Make Whites Great Again” hat.

The platform is even being used reportedly to sell child porn.

Twitter is not a level playing field, it routinely censors conservative opinion, and even apolitical material merely mentioned by conservatives, while leaving alone all kinds of filth and hate.

