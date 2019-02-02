Twitter CEO Appears On Joe Rogan Show, Gets Ratioed Over Censorship Policies

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

Users were livid with Joe Rogan’s recent interview with Jack Dorsey over Rogan’s failure to address the Twitter CEO’s censorship policies.

The interview, which took place Friday night, currently has four times more downvotes than upvotes on YouTube.

At one point in the interview, Rogan asked Dorsey why Alex Jones was ultimately banned from Twitter, to which Dorsey replied: “Uhhh…I’m not sure, like, what the actual violations were.”

The top comment on the video is by Carl Benjamin AKA Sargon of Akkad, who was banned by Twitter in 2017 for “violating” its terms of service, without being provided any specific example.

“If we have a right to use social media, you have no justification for banning people, Jack.”

“It’s a shame Joe didn’t call out Jack for his blatant hypocrisy,” said another user. “He banned Alex Jones for ‘abusive behavior’ while doing nothing about the masses of verified journos, radical identitarians and vacuous celebrities explicitly calling for violence against the Covington kids. For the ideologues running Twitter, it’s not about threats of violence, but about politics.”

Watch the full “interview” here:

America now faces an epic information war being fought with propaganda. Dr. Nick Begich reveals solutions for battling Big Tech and the elite who are weaponizing our own data against us.


