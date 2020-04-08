Twitter CEO Dorsey Donates $1 Billion to "Covid-19 Relief," Abortion & UBI

Jack Dorsey, CEO and co-founder of Twitter, is allegedly shifting $1 billion of his equity in the digital payments platform Square to his Start Small LLC in a campaign to battle COVID-19.

Dorsey announced the decision on his platform Twitter, writing, “I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief.”

He also noted that after the pandemic slows down, “the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI.”

“Girl’s health,” means funding will be directed towards abortion clinics and UBI stands for Universal Basic Income.

I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI. It will operate transparently, all flows tracked here: https://t.co/hVkUczDQmz — jack (@jack) April 7, 2020

“Why UBI and girl’s health and education?” Dorsey asked. “I believe they represent the best long-term solutions to the existential problems facing the world.”

He continued, “UBI is a great idea needing experimentation. Girl’s health and education is critical to balance:”

By “balance” does Jack mean balancing humanity’s population by killing millions of the unborn?

The website Dorsey linked to in the above tweet is for a climate change group called Project Drawdown which focuses on “family planning” to combat global warming.

The following screenshot is from the Project Drawdown website:

Notice the section refers to population control as a “controversial” issue while claiming greater numbers of people strain the planet.

“Addressing population — how many feet are leaving their tracks — remains controversial despite widespread agreement that greater numbers place more strain on the planet,” the Family Planning section states.

In June of 2019, Dorsey and other top executives took out an ad in The New York Times to condemn abortion restrictions in the U.S., claiming restricting access to abortions is “bad for business.”

Is this about money or protecting Americans?

While the announcement outwardly appears to be a generous donation intended to help America in dealing with COVID-19, in reality, it’s a devious way of supporting a liberal agenda including abortion and socialism.

