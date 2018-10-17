Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Admits Free Speech Is A Joke

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says Twitter was never really about free speech and claims past statements suggesting otherwise were meant as a joke:

Interestingly, Twitter’s UK general manager didn’t suggest it was a “joke” when he declared that Twitter was the “free speech wing of the free speech party” during a 2012 interview with the Guardian.

“Generally, we remain neutral as to the content because our general council and CEO like to say that we are the free speech wing of the free speech party,” general manager Tony Wang said.

Watch our Live 2018 Midterm Coverage: