Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Admits Free Speech Is A Joke

Image Credits: Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says Twitter was never really about free speech and claims past statements suggesting otherwise were meant as a joke:

Interestingly, Twitter’s UK general manager didn’t suggest it was a “joke” when he declared that Twitter was the “free speech wing of the free speech party” during a 2012 interview with the Guardian.

“Generally, we remain neutral as to the content because our general council and CEO like to say that we are the free speech wing of the free speech party,” general manager Tony Wang said.

Watch our Live 2018 Midterm Coverage:

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

WikiLeaks: U.S. Lawmakers Pressuring Ecuador to 'Hand Over' Assange

WikiLeaks: U.S. Lawmakers Pressuring Ecuador to ‘Hand Over’ Assange

U.S. News
Comments
The Most Important Amendment You've Never Heard About

The Most Important Amendment You’ve Never Heard About

U.S. News
Comments

Why the NPC Meme FREAKS OUT the Left

U.S. News
comments

Video: Brzezinski Calls For Trump To Be Overthrown By Own Cabinet

U.S. News
comments

New York Times Admits Memes Are “Tools of Influence” as Twitter Drops Ban Hammer

U.S. News
comments

Comments