Twitter CEO Personally Called Ilhan Omar to Explain Policy After Trump Tweet - Report

Image Credits: David Becker/Getty Images.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reportedly called Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Tuesday, the same day he met with President Trump at the White House, to explain to her why Twitter didn’t take down a tweet from the president that she said resulted in threats against her, the Washington Post reported.

Trump’s tweet, posted April 12, showed a clip of Omar at a CAIR event, saying “some people did something” about the September 11 hijackers spliced with images of the Twin Towers burning. Omar’s sound bite was a short clip from a speech she made about CAIR’s response to Islamophobia after the attacks.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Omar reportedly asked Dorsey during the call why the company didn’t immediately remove the tweet. Dorsey said Trump hadn’t violated Twitter’s terms, however, he did admit Twitter needed to do a better job in keeping harassing and hateful posts off the site, according to the Washington Post.

Read more


Alex Jones bullhorns President Trump at the White House.


Related Articles

Florida’s Crackdown on Sanctuary Cities Begins

Florida’s Crackdown on Sanctuary Cities Begins

Government
Comments
NSA Recommends Dropping Controversial Mass Surveillance Program, Report Says

NSA Recommends Dropping Controversial Mass Surveillance Program, Report Says

Government
Comments

Feds Raid Baltimore Mayor’s Homes As ‘Children’s Book’ Corruption Scandal Snowballs

Government
comments

Political Centralization Ended the Roman Republic

Government
comments

Kamala Harris: Drug Dealers ‘Ahead of The Curve,’ Should Be ‘First In Line’ For Weed Jobs

Government
comments

Comments