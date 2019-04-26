Twitter CEO Personally Called Ilhan Omar to Explain Policy After Trump Tweet - Report

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reportedly called Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Tuesday, the same day he met with President Trump at the White House, to explain to her why Twitter didn’t take down a tweet from the president that she said resulted in threats against her, the Washington Post reported.

Trump’s tweet, posted April 12, showed a clip of Omar at a CAIR event, saying “some people did something” about the September 11 hijackers spliced with images of the Twin Towers burning. Omar’s sound bite was a short clip from a speech she made about CAIR’s response to Islamophobia after the attacks.

Omar reportedly asked Dorsey during the call why the company didn’t immediately remove the tweet. Dorsey said Trump hadn’t violated Twitter’s terms, however, he did admit Twitter needed to do a better job in keeping harassing and hateful posts off the site, according to the Washington Post.

