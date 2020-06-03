Twitter Claims 'White Supremacists' Are Posing As Antifa And Calling For Violence

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Twitter says it has shut down an ‘Antifa’ account that was calling for violence, claiming that those behind it were really ‘white supremacists’.

“This account violated our platform manipulation and spam policy, specifically the creation of fake accounts,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement. “We took action after the account sent a Tweet inciting violence and broke the Twitter Rules.”

The account came to the attention of the company after Donald Trump Jr. noted that it was an example of Antifa engaging in calls for violence.

“Absolutely insane,” Trump Jr. wrote in a now deleted Instagram post, sharing a screenshot of the tweet, “Just remember what ANTIFA really is. A Terrorist Organization! They’re not even pretending anymore,” he added.

Now since Twitter removed the account, leftists are using it as a way of tacitly defending Antifa, and blaming white supremacists for the violence that continues on the streets.

Whether this was a fake account or not, it doesn’t excuse the fact that the rioting of the past four days has clearly been perpetrated by Antifa thugs and opportunistic looters using ‘Black Lives Matter’ as a cover for their criminal activity.

Antifa’s attempts to sow chaos beyond the inner cities has been met with swift put downs from Americans defending their communities, however:

All of this hasn’t prevented leftist media from continuing to run defense for Antifa, pushing propaganda that they group just ‘wants a better world’ or that it cannot be designated a terror group because it doesn’t have centralised organisation.

In addition, morons on social media, like gun grabber David Hogg, continue to conflate chicken necked Antifa rioters with World War II veterans and heroes:

Video: Journalist Scolds NYT For Spreading ANTIFA Propaganda

Almost $150,000 Raised Overnight For Black Police Captain Shot Dead by Looters

Teen Vogue Tells Readers “ANTIFA Aspires Toward Creating A Better World”

‘Looter’ Goes Viral Bragging About All The Merch He Stole, Internet Identifies Him, Police Respond

Antifa ‘Invades The Suburbs’ in Yucaipa, Calif… It Does Not End Well For Them

