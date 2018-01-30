What more could you do besides mock the orator of a ham-handed “response” to President Trump’s State of the Union?

It’s apparent that Kennedy’s response was written and rehearsed (with dramatic flair) before Trump even began speaking because Kennedy never actually responded to any of the president’s points; instead, he brought up generic Democrat talking points.

Twitter quickly took notice of Kennedy’s lack of speaking experience, and here’s a sample of the over 300,000 blasting the slobbering redhead:


Related Articles

First Lady Invites Police Officer Who Adopted Addict’s Baby to State of the Union

First Lady Invites Police Officer Who Adopted Addict’s Baby to State of the Union

Hot News
Comments
Infowars Live Broadcasts To Televisions Worldwide

Infowars Live Broadcasts To Televisions Worldwide

Hot News
Comments

Virginia Proposes Porn Watching Fee to Prevent Human Trafficking

Hot News
Comments

Bernie Sanders Cancels Interview Because He Didn’t Get To Control The Questions

Hot News
Comments

Trump should focus on his incredible number of wins — and forget his detractors

Hot News
Comments

Comments