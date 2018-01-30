What more could you do besides mock the orator of a ham-handed “response” to President Trump’s State of the Union?

It’s apparent that Kennedy’s response was written and rehearsed (with dramatic flair) before Trump even began speaking because Kennedy never actually responded to any of the president’s points; instead, he brought up generic Democrat talking points.

Twitter quickly took notice of Kennedy’s lack of speaking experience, and here’s a sample of the over 300,000 blasting the slobbering redhead:

Did Joe Kennedy get a root canal before his speech? Leaking all over the microphones…#StateOfTheUnion #SOTU pic.twitter.com/A9EcYqf6XA — Kek_Magician (@Keque_Mage) January 31, 2018

Joe Kennedy III attempted to bash the President while reciting a scripted sadistic speech and literally drooling from the mouth. What a trainwreck… pic.twitter.com/NISWLsSsyV — Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) January 31, 2018

Joe Kennedy is ending his political career tonight — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 31, 2018

Who the hell is Joe Kennedy and what was that stuff he had around his lips? Either way, you can tell he didn't watch Trump's speech tonight because I don't know what the hell he was talking about #waynestake #RealTalk #SOTU — 🎙Wayne Dupree (@WayneDupreeShow) January 31, 2018

If Joe Kennedy III is the best the Democrats have to run against President #Trump, it looks like we'll be #MAGA for another four years! #SOTU pic.twitter.com/QHBdTVf5fF — infowars (@infowars) January 31, 2018

What's with the spittle coming out of Joe Kennedy's mouth? 😂 pic.twitter.com/y6LR5rMbQb — Righteous⚡Crusader (@Craftmastah) January 31, 2018

“Yo give your lips a wipe, your lip balm looks shiny and weird”- not the person hanging out with Joe Kennedy before he went on. — Austen Fletcher (@fleccas) January 31, 2018