Twitter Destroys Swalwell After He Threatened Gun Owners With Nuclear Weapons

Social media erupted after California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell suggested that the government could use the threat of nuclear weapons to force gun confiscation upon Americans.

It started after military veteran Joe Biggs said Friday that a civil war would erupt if politicians tried confiscating firearms from citizens.

In response to Biggs, Swalwell threatened, “And it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit.”

Users on Twitter were quick to respond to the Democrat’s over-the-top gun control rhetoric.

One user pointed out that the U.S. lost the decades-long Vietnam War despite having nuclear weapons.

Swalwell’s comments also disqualified him from any 2020 presidential prospects, according to a retired Air Force colonel.

“Any elected official that would imply using the United States nuclear weapons against its own citizens to deprive them of their rights is insane. Not to mention he knows zero about warfare.”

One user pointed out that nuclear weapons haven’t been used since the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki due to the doctrine of Mutually Assured Destruction, a Cold War-era military strategy that says both enemy and friend will be destroyed in a nuclear conflict, which is the primary factor in the deterrence strategy.

With the midterms over, Democrats feel they no longer need to hide their true unconstitutional intentions, like gun control, online censorship, and uncontrolled immigration, which is why lawmakers like Swalwell arrogantly brag about their authoritarian plans in the open.

Comments