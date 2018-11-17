Twitter Destroys Swalwell After He Threatened Gun Owners With Nuclear Weapons

Social media erupted after California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell suggested that the government could use the threat of nuclear weapons to force gun confiscation upon Americans.

It started after military veteran Joe Biggs said Friday that a civil war would erupt if politicians tried confiscating firearms from citizens.

So basically @RepSwalwell wants a war. Because that’s what you would get. You’re outta your fucking mind if you think I’ll give up my rights and give the gov all the power. https://t.co/bK1GVyjFej — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) November 16, 2018

In response to Biggs, Swalwell threatened, “And it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit.”

And it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit. I’m sure if we talked we could find common ground to protect our families and communities. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 16, 2018

Users on Twitter were quick to respond to the Democrat’s over-the-top gun control rhetoric.

One user pointed out that the U.S. lost the decades-long Vietnam War despite having nuclear weapons.

"The government has nukes itll be a short war".

– Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945,

– Vietnam War Nov 1, 1955 – Apr 30, 1975 Years after the united stated had nukes and more advances weaponry and still lost to vietnamese farmers 🙃 pic.twitter.com/2J6hjodkNx — Jesus Alexis Aguilar (@DrYessus) November 17, 2018

Swalwell’s comments also disqualified him from any 2020 presidential prospects, according to a retired Air Force colonel.

“Any elected official that would imply using the United States nuclear weapons against its own citizens to deprive them of their rights is insane. Not to mention he knows zero about warfare.”

Well, @RepSwalwell just disqualified himself from that @POTUS office he wants. Any elected official that would imply using the United States nuclear weapons against its own citizens to deprive them of their rights is insane. not to mention he knows zero about warfare #2A — Col. Rob Maness ret. (@RobManess) November 16, 2018

Remind me which side the military would be on in this imaginary war? https://t.co/NM46ZzPPyi — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) November 16, 2018

Lib Rep: Why do you want guns? American: Protection Lib Rep: We don't like guns American: We have 2nd Amendment Lib Rep: Give us your guns American: No Lib Rep: This means war American: Ok – We have guns Lib Rep: We will use nuclear weapons on you American: WHAT THE F https://t.co/I372k9ChAZ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 16, 2018

Very innovative proposal from @RepSwalwell to gerrymandering districts blue from red pic.twitter.com/O7ewoHtfhS — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 16, 2018

Eric Swalwell is simply an idiot who has built a large social media #Resistance following by being the member of Congress willing to issue the most inflammatory, reckless & extreme decrees about Trump/Russia: the easiest way to get noticed in Dem politics: pic.twitter.com/jyRSF56UXx — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 16, 2018

#Democrats never say things like this before an election- but once they are elected, look out! Everything we have ever said about Dems coming for your guns is true- https://t.co/fllvD0SncQ — GrrrGraphics Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) November 16, 2018

This is the most evil thing I've ever seen a representative of our country write about what he'd do to citizens…. EVER. How the hell does nuclear war seem like a good alternative to legal gun ownership?#DrainTheSwamp #2A #2ndAmendment — Galen (@BrotherHenryGGG) November 17, 2018

You seriously need a visit to the psychiatrist! You are suggesting nuking MILLIONS of us who exercise our LAWFULLY-GIVEN Constitutional Rights! Who is the violent one here? It's no wonder that our country's such a mess. You're a narcissistic sad excuse for an American! — Lynn McMichael (@BootStrapGal) November 17, 2018

One user pointed out that nuclear weapons haven’t been used since the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki due to the doctrine of Mutually Assured Destruction, a Cold War-era military strategy that says both enemy and friend will be destroyed in a nuclear conflict, which is the primary factor in the deterrence strategy.

I am just going to assume that you are such an idiot you don't realize that if the government uses one nuke on one household in California it will spread across the entire western part of the US & the Fallout will have a huge repercussions on everyone in a 1000 mile radius — Politically Incorrect Zonie (@Serenitys_Quill) November 17, 2018

Do you know how nukes work pic.twitter.com/J7bEli7Elm — Moses oh yeah (@Moses_oh_yeah) November 17, 2018

People like you telling us the government will nuke us if we don’t give our guns up is why we will never give out guns up https://t.co/nr5m7oMKqK — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) November 17, 2018

You sir are more harmful to the country and our citizens than any automatic weapon could ever be. This kind of thinking has NO PLACE as a voice in our government. SHAMEFUL!! — Jeremy Woods (@UKFAN2121) November 17, 2018

With the midterms over, Democrats feel they no longer need to hide their true unconstitutional intentions, like gun control, online censorship, and uncontrolled immigration, which is why lawmakers like Swalwell arrogantly brag about their authoritarian plans in the open.