'Twitter, Do Your Thing': Twitterati Target Elderly 'Racist White Lady' Who Appears to Have Dementia

After their attack on the young boys of Covington Catholic High School failed, the Twitterati have picked a new target.

Twitter activist Simar Ahluwalia, who describes himself as a “USC alum” and the “Child of [Indian] Immigrants,” on Sunday shared a 37 second video — devoid of all context — of a black woman filming a random old white lady who appears to be suffering from dementia stammering out something “racist” (while literally struggling to speak).

Knowing full well the power the “systematically oppressed” Twitterati have to destroy people (who do not enjoy the same systemic power) through their hysterical lynch mobs, Simar Ahluwalia wrote, “Twitter, do your thing & expose this woman for the racist that she is” and encouraged the mob to target her “grandkids, friends, old coworkers, & extended family.”

This racist white lady harassed a black woman inside of a waiting room. She told her that she “originated” from a monkey & that “black people, all they do is take over everything.” Twitter, do your thing & expose this woman for the racist that she is. pic.twitter.com/TJbZfD28ya — Simar (@sahluwal) January 27, 2019

Appalling that no one spoke up to be an ally to this woman. If you see any form of bigotry or injustice please say something. — Simar (@sahluwal) January 27, 2019

Simar Ahluwalia made clear that the elderly woman’s age is no reason not to target her:

Your age & where you grew up are not excuses for racism. — Simar (@sahluwal) January 27, 2019

Acknowledging the old white lady is not likely to have any online presence, Ahluwalia said people should target her “grandkids, friends, old coworkers, & extended family.”

I bet the online presence of her grandkids, friends, old coworkers, & extended family isn’t. — Simar (@sahluwal) January 27, 2019

Ahluwalia also made fun of her apparent dementia with a reference to Harry Potter (ableism is just fine if you’re attacking elderly “racist” white women):

Her house was definitely Slytherin. — Simar (@sahluwal) January 27, 2019



Ahluwalia acknowledged her generation actually defeated the Nazis in WWII but nonetheless felt it appropriate to suggest she’s a Nazi herself:

It’s sad because it looks like this woman lived through WW2, you figure she would’ve seen where hate & bigotry lead us & rejected it. — Simar (@sahluwal) January 27, 2019

Hers is the same generation that fought against Nazis. Her hate isn’t contingent upon when she was born because so many from her generation have fought for the right thing. — Simar (@sahluwal) January 27, 2019

All this is happening just days after Ahluwalia helped amplify the Covington Catholic hoax:

A group of students from @CovCathColonels harassed & bothered this Native American protestor at the Indigenous Peoples March. Appalling.https://t.co/bYCdxApcLG — Simar (@sahluwal) January 19, 2019

Here’s another video of these kids harassing this Native American protestor. The ignorance, the bigotry, is infuriating. This is not the future of this nation. https://t.co/eKkkRb2X7c — Simar (@sahluwal) January 19, 2019

Here’s a woman who was attending the march describing what happened in her own words. pic.twitter.com/2bKvvzONEw — Simar (@sahluwal) January 19, 2019

He retweeted this false post from Congresswoman Deb Haaland:

This Veteran put his life on the line for our country. The students’ display of blatant hate, disrespect, and intolerance is a signal of how common decency has decayed under this administration. Heartbreaking. https://t.co/NuPnYu9FP4 — Congresswoman Deb Haaland (@RepDebHaaland) January 19, 2019

Update: The man is an Omaha elder, his name is Nathan Phillips & he’s a Vietnam War Veteran. Much love & appreciation for his resilience & strength. https://t.co/5JvAIpgSwX — Simar (@sahluwal) January 19, 2019

Every single day, with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s full backing, the Twitterati form a new lynch mob to go after the various enemies of prog-globalism — whether it be some white kids smiling in the Covington Catholic case or in this case just a random old lady with zero systemic power who appears to have dementia. Meanwhile, Twitter will seemingly ban you instantaneously for poking fun at laid off liberal journalists by telling them to “learn to code.”