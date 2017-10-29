Twitter Ends Relationship With RT For Election Influence, But What About Other Media Outlets?

Twitter announced Thursday that it is relinquishing its business relationship with news agencies Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik, in a move that makes it unclear where the company draws the line.

Citing an “internal investigation” along with the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) report from January, Twitter said “both RT and Sputnik attempted to interfere with the election on behalf of the Russian government” and thus would end their respective advertisements and donate all the earned revenue to ill-defined Russian interference research.

While the DNI’s findings certainly include such charges, they also state that “Russia’s goals were to … denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency.”

Since Twitter specifically referenced the report, the decision to cut ties with the two Russian firms and their advertising endeavors was presumably also because of their respective treatment and coverage of the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate. That will inevitably create a slippery slope, in which it will be confronted with a number of news organizations’ similar conduct.

