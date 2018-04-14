Twitter Enraged as Trump Justifies Attack on Syria With 'Russia's Failure'

The airstrikes ordered by the US President on April 13, has caused many sleepless nights among twitter users, as the social media commentators share their anger, fear and despair about the attacks as well as express support for the Syrians amid the war’s escalation.

US President Donald Trump addressed his nation after he had launched airstrikes on several targets in Syria in response to alleged use of chemical weapons, not only to explain the reasons for the joint attack of the US, the UK and France, but also to send a message to Russia and Iran regarding escalation. He claimed that these two governments are “most responsible for supporting, equipping, and financing the criminal Assad regime.”

“To Iran, and to Russia, I ask: What kind of a nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of innocent men, women, and children? The nations of the world can be judged by the friends they keep. No nation can succeed in the long run by promoting rogue states, brutal tyrants, and murderous dictators,” said Trump.

According to Trump, it was Russia which was responsible for the attacks on Syria, expressing, hope, however that someday the US “will get along with Russia, and maybe even Iran.”

“In 2013, President Putin and his government promised the world that they would guarantee the elimination of Syria’s chemical weapons. Assad’s recent attack – and today’s response – are the direct result of Russia’s failure to keep that promise,” the US President said.

This reasoning for the strike launch enraged Twitter users.

Last month Macron says France will attack if there is chemical weapons use. France tells its citizens to leave Syria. UK tries to kill the Skripals with poison and blame Russia. Lo and behold another fake chemical attack from the white helmets. And so it goes. — Margaret Kimberley (@freedomrideblog) April 14, 2018

So only Syrians produce *that* chemical weapon. And only Russia produces *that* chemical weapon. Amazing that the rest of world is so innocent. — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) April 13, 2018

In other words, the US military knew, just as the media know, that there are no chemical weapons in Syria. It was all about, to use Washington parlance, "sending a message." To whom? Not to Syria but to Russia. — George Szamuely (@GeorgeSzamuely) April 14, 2018

What if The #USA herself is behind the 'Chemical weapon' attack in Syria as it's been used as a pretext to invade nations.. Some agencies reported that there was no chemical weapons attack , some other say it was staged by US.#syria #Russia #US #UK — Mehreen sabtain (@mehreen_sabtain) April 14, 2018

What the mother f. In chief is talking about? — Sergey Nersisyan (@SergeyNersisyan) April 14, 2018

Read more