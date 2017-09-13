Twitter Founder Admits: Social Media 'Dumbing Entire World Down'

Donald Trump is a symptom of a media environment based on short attention spans that is making the world stupider, one of the founders of Twitter has said.

Evan Williams, one of the co-founders of the network, said Trump’s election highlighted a wider issue about how social media platforms were helping to “dumb the entire world down” and undermining our sense of truth.

Earlier this year Trump said he would not be president if it “wasn’t for Twitter”.

Williams was asked whether Trump’s prolific use of Twitter had given him pause for thought, during an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

