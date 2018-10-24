Twitter Fumes After Producer Says Migrant Caravan Better Than 'Another Melania'

Mrs. Trump’s spokeswoman has stood up for the first lady after a staffer of US LGBT sweetheart Ellen DeGeneres trolled the first lady’s immigrant background and invited him to Melania’s anti-bullying event. Despite the backlash, the producer opted for further escalation.

Executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show Andy Lassner has triggered a storm on Twitter with a barb directed at Melania Trump while commenting on the latest caravan of Central American immigrants hoping to reach the US.

I’m way more afraid of another Melania getting in to this country than I am of any caravan of human beings seeking asylum. — andy lassner (@andylassner) October 22, 2018

​FLOTUS spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham fired back, trying to make Lassner ashamed of his statement, and invited him to a lesson in kindness at the White House.

Hi @andylassner @flotus is hosting children at the White House today to talk to them about kindness … should I save you a seat? https://t.co/qi4AxqfRZI — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) October 23, 2018

​This didn’t exactly work out as Lassner, who jokingly accepted the invitation, trolled Grisham in response, bringing up Melania’s “I don’t care, do you” jacket faux pas amid the uproar around separating migrant families at the US border.

Yes!! Will she be talking about how she pushed her husband’s theory that our first black president was born in Kenya? What about her “I don’t care, do you jacket” worn while babies were being ripped away from parents at the border? What time should I arrive? Is it dressy? https://t.co/WFZWH3A2S9 — andy lassner (@andylassner) October 23, 2018

Grisham fired back, slamming the producer for his lack of fact checking.

You may want to check your facts before you get here, I’m happy to brief you upon arrival. — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) October 23, 2018

​Ellen’s producer seemed to enjoy the feud.

Getting trolled by @StephGrisham45 and @SebGorka with a Breitbart article about my tweets (please follow @andylassner for non-stop hilarity) is making me so happy that it’s almost unfair. — andy lassner (@andylassner) October 23, 2018

​The showdown prompted a storm on Twitter. While some patted Lassner on the back for his wit, others slammed his invectives as unkind and ignorant at least.

Let’s be honest, your afraid of your own shadow! Also you must not follow Ellen’s be kind to each other motto I guess. — Dawn Langer (@waita2nd) October 22, 2018

It’s cool to be ignorant right? Your good at it. Proceed. — Manny (@ManTru333) October 23, 2018

Why is Andy Lassner so obsessed with First Lady Melania Trump? Sounds like a personal problem to me. @SarahPalinUSA #VoteRedMidterms2018 https://t.co/KZ6O2K9b6g — Carmen Tonne (@CtonneTonne) October 24, 2018

​Others brought up one of Ellen’s maxims, saying “Be kind to one another,” and her show’s slogan “Big laughs, big heart.”

@TheEllenShow ‘be kind to one another’ is what Ellen says after every show. Every. Show. Portrait of hypocrisy — Bill Stratman (@Cubfanman) October 22, 2018

I thought Ellen was all about being kind to one another. I guess that doesn’t apply to her producers? @TheEllenShow — gail mcwilliams 🇺🇸 (@gmac1124) October 23, 2018

​This feud came shortly after Melania Trump, who’s been promoting her anti-cyberbullying initiative, “Be Best,” revealed in an interview with ABC that she believed she was the “most bullied person in the world.”