Twitter Fumes After Producer Says Migrant Caravan Better Than 'Another Melania'

Image Credits: Disney | ABC Television Group, Flickr.

Mrs. Trump’s spokeswoman has stood up for the first lady after a staffer of US LGBT sweetheart Ellen DeGeneres trolled the first lady’s immigrant background and invited him to Melania’s anti-bullying event. Despite the backlash, the producer opted for further escalation.

Executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show Andy Lassner has triggered a storm on Twitter with a barb directed at Melania Trump while commenting on the latest caravan of Central American immigrants hoping to reach the US.

​FLOTUS spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham fired back, trying to make Lassner ashamed of his statement, and invited him to a lesson in kindness at the White House.

​This didn’t exactly work out as Lassner, who jokingly accepted the invitation, trolled Grisham in response, bringing up Melania’s “I don’t care, do you” jacket faux pas amid the uproar around separating migrant families at the US border.

Grisham fired back, slamming the producer for his lack of fact checking.

​Ellen’s producer seemed to enjoy the feud.

​The showdown prompted a storm on Twitter. While some patted Lassner on the back for his wit, others slammed his invectives as unkind and ignorant at least.

​Others brought up one of Ellen’s maxims, saying “Be kind to one another,” and her show’s slogan “Big laughs, big heart.”

​This feud came shortly after Melania Trump, who’s been promoting her anti-cyberbullying initiative, “Be Best,” revealed in an interview with ABC that she believed she was the “most bullied person in the world.”

