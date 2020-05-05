The term “Twitter, do your thing” is a dog whistle being used by digital hate mobs to cyberbully, doxx and harass minors.

Families are being exposed to violent threats.

Nothing is being done to stop it.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Be sure to get your improved boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill Plus now at 50% off!