Twitter is now marking entire profiles as 'sensitive'

Image Credits: Esther Vargas/Flickr.

Twitter is trying to take on its troll problem in 2017, but the campaign is not without problems.

In addition to a range of tools aimed at filtering abusive tweets, the platform now appears to be quietly marking entire accounts as sensitive.

On Thursday, a Mashable reporter clicked on the profile of technology analyst Justin Warren. Instead of showing his image or his tweets, the account blocked his profile image and included a caution: “This profile may include potentially sensitive content.”

The reporter could still ultimately view the account, but only by clicking that he agreed to continue despite the possibility of seeing “sensitive images or language.”

Is this new? Hard to say. Twitter asks that users tweeting images containing violence or nudity flag that in settings. And while users have long been able to request specific media be marked as sensitive in Twitter’s safety settings, account-level warnings like this are unusual.

