Twitter Lawyer Vijaya Gadde Accuses Alex Jones Of Child Abuse

Vijaya Gadde went on the Joe Rogan Experience and repeated the widely debunked claim that Alex Jones uploaded a video promoting violence towards a child.

Paul Joseph Watson joins Alex in-studio to point out the video in question remains on Twitter’s platform to this day.

However, Gadde wasn’t able to spew rhetoric without questioning from Tim Pool, who was the perfect guest to question Jack Dorsey and Gadde as they claimed Twitter is “not biased” against conservatives.

Paul Joseph Watson joined Alex in-studio to deliver commentary on this viral podcast.


