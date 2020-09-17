Twitter Locks Account Of Conservative Activist For Stating He Is Against Pedophiles

Conservative activist CJ Pearson found his Twitter account locked, Wednesday after he posted a statement condemning pedophilia.

Pearson posted the statement “Every pedophile in America should be castrated,” but found his account locked shortly after, with Twitter ruling that the post had violated its “abuse and harassment” policy.

Pearson was thus forced to delete the tweet in order to get his account back.

“After condemning child predators, Twitter gave me the boot,” Pearson announced on returning.

“I refuse to change my political stances for Twitter and I will never cave to the mob,” he added.

We have surely hit peak 2020 when big tech is choosing to censor people for “harassing” pedophiles.

Meanshile, people around the world are awakening and “harassing” the pedophilia circles of the rich and powerful:

