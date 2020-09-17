Twitter Locks Kanye Out of His Account After Anti-Music Industry Rant

Twitter has locked Kanye West out of his account following the rapper’s anti-music industry rant, during which he posted a video of someone urinating on a Grammy award.

Referring to the music industry as “modern-day slavery,” West uploaded photos of his Universal contracts, commenting, “I need every lawyer in the world to look at these.”

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

The music icon was attempting to draw attention to the vast profits recouped by record companies at the cost of the artist.

Vowing “I won’t stop” during the rant, Kanye also tweeted numerous bible verses in addition to remarking, “The media tries to kill our heroes one at a time.”

The media tries to kill our heroes one at a time — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

“We used to diss Michael Jackson the media made us call him crazy … then they killed him,” he added.

Twitter responded by locking West out of his account, meaning Kanye is unable to tweet again until he agrees to delete tweets.

“Kanye wanted me to let everyone know that his Twitter account has been locked out by the Twitter Gods,” tweeted Candace Owens.

Kanye wanted me to let everyone know that his Twitter account has been locked out by the Twitter Gods. #FreeKanye — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 17, 2020

Even Kanye, a global superstar with almost 31 million followers, is not immune from Twitter’s censorship monitors.

To add the to irony, before Twitter locked his account, Kanye tweeted, “I know a lot of musicians are not allowed to say anything but I can’t be muted or cancelled so I’m going to say everything as always.”

Apparently, he can be muted, because just like the music industry, the social media landscape is controlled by all powerful monopolies who are completely adversarial to free speech.

I know a lot of musicians are not allowed to say anything but I can’t be muted or cancelled so I’m going to say everything as always — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

ALERT!

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch.

I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here.

Also, I urgently need your financial support here.

———————————————————————————————————————

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!