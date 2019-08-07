Twitter Locks McConnell Campaign’s Account For Showing Leftists Threatening Violence Outside Home

Twitter forced Sen. Mitch McConnell’s campaign Team Mitch to remove video of leftists calling for violence outside the Senate Majority Leader’s home in Louisville, Kentucky on Monday, saying the footage violates the platform’s “violent threats policy.”

“This morning, Twitter locked our account for posting the video of real-world, violent threats made against Mitch McConnell,” McConnell’s campaign manager Kevin Golden said.

“We appealed and Twitter stood by their decision, saying our account will remain locked until we delete the video.”

The social media company also forced two other accounts to remove the video, including congressional staffer Ben Goldey and Daily Wire journalist Ryan Saavedra, despite the video’s obvious newsworthiness.

In the video, far-left Black Lives Matter activist complained that McConnell should be killed, either by murder or natural causes.

“Just stab the motherfucker in the heart, please,” Helm said of a hypothetical McConnell voodoo doll.

“One of those heart attacks where they can’t breath, and they’re holding their chest and they fall backwards,” she said. “He’s in there nursing his broken arm. He should have broken his raggedy, wrinkled-ass neck.”

Meanwhile, Twitter has allowed, and likely helped propagate, #MassacreMitch to trend after leftists blamed him for the two shootings in El Paso and Dayton last weekend.

Watch the disturbing video Twitter doesn’t want you to see below:


