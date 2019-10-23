Twitter Mentions Of State Rep. Who Wants To Outlaw The Word ‘Bitch’ Predictably Filled With People Calling Him A Bitch

Image Credits: Joe Gratz, Flickr.

Democratic Massachusetts State Rep. Daniel J. Hunt filed a bill that would make it illegal in the commonwealth to call someone a “bitch.”

The bill was initially filed in May but a Tuesday hearing brought it back to the forefront — where both the bill and Hunt quickly became targets for ridicule.

And predictably, a large number of critics made use of the fact that the word“bitch” wasn’t illegal … yet.

Hunt, who claimed that he had only introduced the bill because a constituent asked him to do so, tweeted a statement explaining his position.

“One of the responsibilities of all Representatives is to serve as a conduit for direct petitions from our constituents to the General Court. It’s a long-held tradition that gives every Massachusetts resident a voice inside the halls of the State House and a chance to raise their personal interests before the legislature. While this specific instance may amuse some and alarm others, it remains a important process for self-representation,” the statement read.

The responses varied some, but most simply called Hunt varying degrees of bitch.

Others suggested that even if he was trying to make a point about making the process accessible to his constituents, he could have been selective enough to make an example of a bill that wasn’t a violation of the First Amendment.

