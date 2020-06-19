Twitter Permanently Blacklists British Conservative Katie Hopkins

Twitter permanently blacklisted the account of Katie Hopkins, a British conservative commentator who had over 1 million followers prior to her ban. The company claims the deverification of her account and the subsequent ban are based on “hateful conduct.”

A Twitter spokeswoman confirmed that Hopkins has been permanently banned in an email to Breitbart News, accusing her of “hateful conduct.”

“Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us – abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take action when our Rules are broken,” said the spokeswoman. “In this case, the account has been permanently suspended for violations of our Hateful Conduct policy.”

Iran Holds 'Art' Exhibition Depicting US Police As Nazis, KKK

'Take the knee' in support of BLM? Only for Queen & wife, says UK Foreign Sec, who thinks gesture comes from Game of Thrones

USAF Paints Fighter Jet Russian Color Scheme To Prepare For Dogfights

Berlin authorities placed children with pedophiles for 30 years

Petition Launched to Uncover the Winston Churchill Statue

