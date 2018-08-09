Twitter Plans ‘Hate Speech’ Crackdown After Backlash From Upset Employees

Image Credits: JD Lasica / Flickr.

Twitter is planning to accelerate changes to the company’s speech policies after a backlash from its own employees who want the company to ban right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, responding to a critical tweet from a Twitter engineer, said Wednesday he is “not happy” with Twitter’s current policies, which he said need to “evolve.”

Twitter vice president Del Harvey also sent a company-wide email Wednesday pledging to accelerate Twitter’s efforts to crack down on “dehumanizing hate speech,” in the wake of internal “conversations” about Jones.

Harvey noted that Twitter also plans to evaluate whether the company needs to better police “off-platform behavior.”

Dorsey explained Tuesday why Twitter has yet to follow Facebook, Google and Apple’s lead by banning Jones: “he hasn’t violated our rules.”

Read more

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Apple Says It Is 'Monitoring' The Infowars App; Threatens To Censor If It Becomes 'Harmful'

Apple Says It Is ‘Monitoring’ The Infowars App; Threatens To Censor If It Becomes ‘Harmful’

Science & Tech
Comments
Liberal defends Infowars: 'I don’t want them deciding what ideas I can read and what I can’t

Liberal defends Infowars: ‘I don’t want them deciding what ideas I can read and what I can’t

Science & Tech
Comments

Shock: FDA Acquiring ‘Fresh’ Aborted Baby Parts to Make ‘Humanized Mice’

Science & Tech
Comments

Twitter Users Whine And Cry After Company Refuses To Ban Infowars

Science & Tech
Comments

‘Truth is treason in empire of lies’: Ron Paul on Big Tech censorship

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments