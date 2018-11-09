Twitter Purge Continues: Popular Conservatives Lose Tens of Thousands of Followers in Minutes

Five major conservative voices all noticed a sudden decrease of thousands of Twitter followers on Thursday and Friday.

Big names such as Joy Villa, Katie Hopkins and Infowars’ Millie Weaver were among those who were targeted in the follower purge.

Th censorship comes as conservatives use #StopTheSteal in an attempt to bring attention Democrat “recounts” taking place in multiple states.

Meanwhile, Benghazi hero Kris Paronto had his Twitter account suspended for 12 hours Wednesday after criticizing Obama in the tweet below:

Watch Alex Jones’ reaction to being kicked off Twitter in the following video:

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

The Truth About The California Shooting

The Truth About The California Shooting

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Calls Jim Acosta a "Disgrace"

Trump Calls Jim Acosta a “Disgrace”

U.S. News
Comments

Larry King: “CNN Stopped Doing News A Long Time Ago”

U.S. News
comments

Donald Trump: Authorities Investigating Possible Election Fraud in Florida

U.S. News
comments

“Found” Ballots Could Swing Fla.

U.S. News
comments

Comments