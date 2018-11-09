Twitter Purge Continues: Popular Conservatives Lose Tens of Thousands of Followers in Minutes

Five major conservative voices all noticed a sudden decrease of thousands of Twitter followers on Thursday and Friday.

Big names such as Joy Villa, Katie Hopkins and Infowars’ Millie Weaver were among those who were targeted in the follower purge.

Th censorship comes as conservatives use #StopTheSteal in an attempt to bring attention Democrat “recounts” taking place in multiple states.

Son of a snake. I lost about 20k followers. 😱What’s going on, @Twitter? Anyone else expirencing this? #TwitterPurge — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) November 9, 2018

Let me know when you are done deleting followers @Twitter pic.twitter.com/Eb098EUu64 — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) November 9, 2018

I just lost 6k followers on twitter in a matter of minutes. Twitter is deleting my followers. — Millie Weaver (@Millie__Weaver) November 9, 2018

I gained about 500 new followers/patriots last week, and they have disappeared overnight! Why does this only happen to conservative-leaning accounts? Please RT if I have a message you think the world should hear! — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) November 9, 2018

Meanwhile, Benghazi hero Kris Paronto had his Twitter account suspended for 12 hours Wednesday after criticizing Obama in the tweet below:

Benghazi is a conspiracy @BarackObama ?! How bout we do this,let’s put your cowardly ass on the top of a roof with 6 of your buddies&shoot rpg’s&Ak47’s at you while terrorists lob 81mm mortars killing 2 of your buddies all while waiting for US support that you never sent🖕🏼#scum — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) September 7, 2018

Watch Alex Jones’ reaction to being kicked off Twitter in the following video:

