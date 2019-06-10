Twitter Removes Blue Checkmark from Anti-Trump Writer Arrested for Pedophilia

Twitter quietly removed the verified checkmark from Ars Technica writer Peter Bright’s account over the weekend, days after he was arrested by the FBI for soliciting sex from two pre-pubescent children.

On Monday, a keen Redditor noted @DrPizza’s checkmark had been removed following reports Friday of Bright’s arrest.

On Friday a federal complaint detailed how Bright was caught in an FBI sting attempting to meet two children, a nine-year old boy and seven-year old girl, for sexual activities.

His arrest and the circumstances that led up to it were detailed in the FBI’s complaint against him, released Friday:

Over the weekend, many Twitter users questioned why Bright was still a verified user, while others had their checkmarks – and even their Twitter accounts – removed for far less.

Twitter did not respond to Infowars’ request for comment.


