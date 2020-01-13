Twitter Removes Cringey Video of Prince Harry Pitching Meghan Markle To Disney CEO

Twitter is apparently removing embarrassing footage of Prince Harry asking Disney CEO Bob Iger for a job for his wife Meghan Markle.

The resurfaced video shows Harry pitching the Duchess of Sussex to Iger about a voiceover gig while Markle chats up music icons Jay-Z and Beyoncé during the “Lion King” premiere in London last July.

Twitter removed this video of Prince Harry pitching Meghan Markle to Disney CEO Bob Iger for a voice-over gig Wouldn’t it be a shame if it went viral again? pic.twitter.com/N9oIgKneA5 — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) January 12, 2020

“You know she does voice-overs?” Harry tells Iger, who responds with, “Oh really? Ah…”

“Did you know that?” Harry asks.

Iger replied, “I did not know that.”

Harry then acts as Markle’s agent, inquiring about a possible job for her at Disney.

“You seem surprised, but yeah, she’s really interested,” Harry says.

Iger politely indulges the Duke of Sussex, nodding and saying, “Sure…we’d love to try.”



Users on Twitter called out the shameless elitist ingratiating.

Fascinating clip – showcases the worst of cronyism: a brazen display of influence-peddling, among elites of government, big business, and Hollywood… https://t.co/2jwkMigcgQ — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) January 13, 2020

I cannot get over how cringey and debasing this is https://t.co/1Y7WhYDZ6O — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) January 12, 2020

I noticed it was deleted in a lot of threads.. imagine being such a p***y of a man that you would have to delete this? Wtf is happening ? Good grief https://t.co/mF61FbtKN8 — mrs rush l baby, zeoli army alumni (@pammy3006) January 13, 2020

Markle is the Yoko Ono of the royal family. Poor Harry, got caught up in the strange. Even Wallis Simpson was respectful of British royalty where Meghan wasn’t. I’m sure the queen has stated to the great grant kids, don’t marry an American. Dump Meghan. — DonQ (@DonQ96015073) January 13, 2020

Soon enough, Twitter attempted to remove the video from its platform.

Other videos of Markle appearing to control Harry’s behavior have also gained attention following their recent unprecedented split from the Royal Family.

Body language says it all pic.twitter.com/QVVPS0U3qL — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 13, 2020

Here is longer videoclip, you see that Harry was talking to them. pic.twitter.com/t00gmjwCFp — Rose (@Rose_Bella01) August 28, 2019

Last week, the royal couple announced their withdrawal from senior royal duties and intent to move to North America – likely Canada, as Markle is Canadian – which has outraged Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the Royal Family.

The couple is set to have a sit-down meeting with the Queen, Prince William, and Prince Charles over how to deal with their unusual departure going forward.

Prince Andrew is the first in Royal history to be booted from the offices of Buckingham Palace.

