Twitter Roasts NBC for Declaring Oprah 'OUR Future President'

Television network NBC was taken to task on social media Sunday after declaring Oprah Winfrey the future president of the United States.

While live-tweeting during the Golden Globes, the company asserted that it had, “Nothing but respect for OUR future president.”

The tweet, which has since been deleted, came moments after the Hollywood event’s host Seth Meyers quipped that his comedic routine during the 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner may have pushed Donald Trump to run for president.

“In 2011, I told some jokes about our current president at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Jokes about how he was unqualified to be president. Some have said that night convinced him to run,” Meyers said.

“So if that’s true, I just want to say: Oprah, you will never be president! You do not have what it takes!”

Twitter users responded to NBC’s remarks by ridiculing the network, pointing to numerous issues surrounding the celebrity.

Photos of Winfrey kissing now-disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein were also posted.

“Sorry but Oprah isn’t going to be future President,” one Twitter user said.

Oh look, NBC has declared #Oprah our future president…

Everyone fall in line with your media overlords. #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2018 pic.twitter.com/0CoiRtV3da — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 8, 2018

This tweet puts every reporter at NBC in a bad spot. Foolish thing for them to do. But at least now they are open about their bias. https://t.co/tIQtBodRkS — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 8, 2018

Even Donald Trump Jr. joined in on the criticism, accusing the network of showing a clear bias against the current president.

In case anyone had any doubts about where the media stands this should take care of it. The bias against @realDonaldTrump is now so obvious they have simply given up hiding it. Can you trust anything they say at this point? Americans see the truth in job #s & in their wallets! https://t.co/uu4KbW82UO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 8, 2018

Winfrey was attending the Golden Globes to receive the annual Cecil B. DeMille Award. During her acceptance speech, Winfrey failed to make mention of Weinstein while speaking out against the abuse of women.

Hollywood continues to present itself as having moral superiority in regards to women’s rights despite decades of behavior proving the opposite to be true.

Whenever you see Meryl Streep's smug face nodding in support of sexual assault victims, remember that she literally applauded & defended a pedophile rapist. pic.twitter.com/tpyI9A8a1r — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 8, 2018

NBC later released the following statement on the Oprah tweet: