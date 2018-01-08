Twitter Roasts NBC for Declaring Oprah 'OUR Future President'

Image Credits: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images.

Television network NBC was taken to task on social media Sunday after declaring Oprah Winfrey the future president of the United States.

While live-tweeting during the Golden Globes, the company asserted that it had, “Nothing but respect for OUR future president.”

The tweet, which has since been deleted, came moments after the Hollywood event’s host Seth Meyers quipped that his comedic routine during the 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner may have pushed Donald Trump to run for president.

“In 2011, I told some jokes about our current president at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Jokes about how he was unqualified to be president. Some have said that night convinced him to run,” Meyers said.

“So if that’s true, I just want to say: Oprah, you will never be president! You do not have what it takes!”

Twitter users responded to NBC’s remarks by ridiculing the network, pointing to numerous issues surrounding the celebrity.

Photos of Winfrey kissing now-disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein were also posted.

“Sorry but Oprah isn’t going to be future President,” one Twitter user said.

Even Donald Trump Jr. joined in on the criticism, accusing the network of showing a clear bias against the current president.

Winfrey was attending the Golden Globes to receive the annual Cecil B. DeMille Award. During her acceptance speech, Winfrey failed to make mention of Weinstein while speaking out against the abuse of women.

Hollywood continues to present itself as having moral superiority in regards to women’s rights despite decades of behavior proving the opposite to be true.

NBC later released the following statement on the Oprah tweet:


