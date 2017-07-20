Twitter Says it’s Punishing 10 Times More Users for Being Abusive than it was a Year Ago

Back in January, Twitter’s product boss Ed Ho sent out a tweet with what many viewed as an overdue promise: That Twitter was finally going to buckle down on fixing its abuse problem.

“Making Twitter a safer place is our primary focus and we are now moving with more urgency than ever,” Ho tweeted. “We heard you, we didn’t move fast enough last year; now we’re thinking about progress in days and hours not weeks and months.”

Twitter has launched a number of actual product updates since then in an effort to try and curb abusive behavior, including changes to its private messaging feature and algorithmic filters to hide abusive replies.

Now it claims those changing are generating real results, including more warnings and suspensions for users.

Read more