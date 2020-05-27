Twitter Slaps 'Fact Check' Censor On Trump Tweet About 'Rigged Election'

President Trump warned Tuesday that the election will be ‘rigged’ by Democrats using the pandemic to justify mail-in voting, and Twitter slapped a ‘fact check’ label on the post.

“There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent,” Trump tweeted.

“This will be a Rigged Election. No way!” the president proclaimed.

….living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Trump cited California’s governor Gavin Newsom signing an executive order to ensure all voters will receive mail ballots for the election in November.

“Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged and even illegally printed out and fraudulently signed,” Trump urged.

Lawsuits have been filed in an attempt to block the move by The Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee, and the California Republican Party.

They contend that the move to an all mail in vote system is unconstitutional.

Trump declared that Democrats will use the opportunity to lobby people into giving them their votes.

“That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote,” he asserted.

Trump’s tweet was subsequently ‘fact checked’ by Twitter, with the company putting a warning label below it stating “Get the facts about mail-in ballots,” with a link to a page that states “Trump falsely claimed that mail-in ballots would lead to ‘a Rigged Election.’ However, fact-checkers say there is no evidence that mail-in ballots are linked to voter fraud.”

The page on Twitter notes that “These claims are unsubstantiated, according to CNN, Washington Post and others.”

It also includes a host of tweets and posts by blue-checked leftists, some of whom make a living purely from attacking Trump relentlessly over anything and everything every day:





Aaron Rupar, for example, is an Associate editor at Vox who constantly tweets misleading clips and claims about Trump. The man is obsessed with bashing Trump every minute of every day, because ‘orange man bad’, yet here he is featured as part of Twitter’s ‘fact check’.

Jennifer Bendery is a senior politics reporter for HuffPost, another virulently leftist website. Bendery almost constantly slates Trump over everything he does and says, just look at her Twitter feed.

Abby Phillip is a white house correspondent for CNN, who previously had a run in with Trump over a question she asked about Robert Mueller at the height of the ‘Russian interference’ conspiracy.

Sam Levine is a former HuffPost correspondent who now works for The Guardian US. Leftist.

Daniel Dale is a CNN reporter, who previously worked for the Toronto Star, who literally said that ‘fact checking’ Trump has caused him to “rethink the relationship a journalist has with the truth.”

Dale’s entire existence is dedicated to countering everything Trump does, no matter what it is. If Trump farts, Dale is on hand to claim it wasn’t an accurate fart.

The list goes on.

It is blatantly obvious that Twitter is attempting to divert anyone catching Trump’s tweets toward a torrent of leftist opinion and agenda.

Twitter told CNBC that Trump’s tweets “contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labeled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots.”

While Twitter has routinely slapped ‘fact checks’ on other posts, this is the first time the company has used such a label on any Trump tweet.

Trump responded by declaring that Twitter is meddling in the election by “saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect.”

“Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!,” he added in another tweet.

….Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale wedged in, charging that Twitter is trying to block Trump from reaching voters.

“We always knew that Silicon Valley would pull out all the stops to obstruct and interfere with President Trump getting his message through to voters,” Parscale urged.

“Partnering with the biased fake news media ‘fact checkers’ is only a smoke screen Twitter is using to try to lend their obvious political tactics some false credibility,” Parscale said, adding “There are many reasons the Trump campaign pulled all our advertising from Twitter months ago, and their clear political bias is one of them.”

Partnering with biased fake news ‘fact checkers’ is a smoke screen to lend Twitter’s obvious political tactics false credibility. There are many reasons we pulled all our advertising from Twitter months ago, and clear political bias is one of them.https://t.co/oqgTq32KxS — Brad Parscale (@parscale) May 26, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. also responded to the move by Twitter:

So is @Twitter going to start censoring & fact-checking all the numerous blue check mark "journalists" & leftwing activists who falsely claimed that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government & that @realDonaldTrump is a "puppet" of Putin for the past 4 years? 🤔🧐 https://t.co/HqZ4mAMUvC — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 26, 2020

The Twitter ‘fact check’ on Trump’s posts comes just days after MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski lobbied the company to take action against Trump, after he doubled down on tweets concerning her husband and co-host, ‘psycho’ Joe Scarborough:

.@jack At what point is @Twitter a part of this? TAKE DOWN TRUMP’s ACCOUNT— the world world be safer. Retweet if you agree — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

….about whether or not Joe could have done such a horrible thing? Maybe or maybe not, but I find Joe to be a total Nut Job, and I knew him well, far better than most. So many unanswered & obvious questions, but I won’t bring them up now! Law enforcement eventually will? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

The move by Twitter also comes amid reports that the company’s AI tools are far from accurate when it comes to labelling posts as ‘misleading’.

