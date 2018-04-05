Twitter Suspends 1.2 million Accounts for Terrorism-promotion Violations

Twitter Inc. said Thursday it suspended 1.21 million accounts from its social media platform between August 2015 and the end of 2017 for “violations related to the promotion of terrorism.”

Twitter also said the suspensions were on a downswing.

They included 274,460 suspended accounts in the second half of 2017, which were down 8.4% from the previous reporting period and the second consecutive period “in which we’ve seen a drop in the number of accounts being suspended for this reason,” Twitter said in a blog post covering its 12th biannual “transparency report.”

Twitter also said 74% of the accounts involved in the latest reporting period “were suspended before their first tweet.”

