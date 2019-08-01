Twitter Suspends Accounts Using Hashtag #DemandVoterID

Twitter users are being suspended for tweeting the hashtag #DemandVoterID.

The hashtag is intended to support the implementation of voter ID laws, which would require US voters to provide valid identification when voting in order to decrease the incidence of vote fraud.

Apparently posting #DemandVoterID will get you banned from Twitter for posting 'misleading information about voting'. Well, fuck it. Let's try. There's no reason not to have Voter ID when you have 20 million illegal residents and more coming in every day. #DemandVoterID — Joel Spitse (@JoelSpitse) July 31, 2019

In screenshots from users who were suspended, Twitter says they were banned for “posting misleading information about voting,” however, it’s unclear how the hashtag, which expresses one’s political opinion on the US electoral/voting system, can be construed as “misleading information.”

@getongab I was just put in Twitter jail for tweeting #demandvoterID.. and if you browse that hashtag, you’ll see many others reporting the same thing. pic.twitter.com/LnJYtQwzHZ — Sway (@FauxSwayzees) July 31, 2019

A friend of mine was just locked out of Twitter for tweeting about #VoterID How in the hell does this violate any rules or terms of service? pic.twitter.com/1fw8dVkd6R — Trumpocrat (@PaulObrienUSA) August 1, 2019

Some users attempted use the fake Russia-gate hoax, which claimed Russians interfered in the 2016 US presidential election, as justification for enacting voter ID.

Damn, looks like @twitter made me remove this picture. Does this mean @twitter is pro Russian interference in US elections?! lmao #DemandVoterID pic.twitter.com/SfivAT3jyP — Real Human Bean (@Rebell117) August 1, 2019

The ban appears to be selectively enforced, as many learning about the hashtag’s suppression tested Twitter to see if they too would be suspended.

President Trump himself on Tuesday also voiced support for Voter ID laws and paper ballots “as back up,” in a tweet that’s still available. He did not include the hashtag #DemandVoterID, however.

We should immediately pass Voter ID @Voteridplease to insure the safety and sanctity of our voting system. Also, Paper Ballots as backup (old fashioned but true!). Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019

Leftists contend voter ID laws keep people, namely Democrats, from voting — and besides, “Voter fraud is virtually non-existent,” claims the liberal, anti-voter ID website DemandTheVote.com.

“Quite simply, Voter ID laws stop Democrats from voting,” the website claims. “A study done at the University of San Diego shows that Voter ID laws disproportionately affect people of color, women, disables, poor, elderly, and students — all of whom generally vote for Democrats.”

Twitter did not respond to Infowars’ request for comment.

