Twitter Suspends Accounts Using Hashtag #DemandVoterID

Image Credits: Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.

Twitter users are being suspended for tweeting the hashtag #DemandVoterID.

The hashtag is intended to support the implementation of voter ID laws, which would require US voters to provide valid identification when voting in order to decrease the incidence of vote fraud.

In screenshots from users who were suspended, Twitter says they were banned for “posting misleading information about voting,” however, it’s unclear how the hashtag, which expresses one’s political opinion on the US electoral/voting system, can be construed as “misleading information.”

Some users attempted use the fake Russia-gate hoax, which claimed Russians interfered in the 2016 US presidential election, as justification for enacting voter ID.

The ban appears to be selectively enforced, as many learning about the hashtag’s suppression tested Twitter to see if they too would be suspended.

President Trump himself on Tuesday also voiced support for Voter ID laws and paper ballots “as back up,” in a tweet that’s still available. He did not include the hashtag #DemandVoterID, however.

Leftists contend voter ID laws keep people, namely Democrats, from voting — and besides, “Voter fraud is virtually non-existent,” claims the liberal, anti-voter ID website DemandTheVote.com.

“Quite simply, Voter ID laws stop Democrats from voting,” the website claims. “A study done at the University of San Diego shows that Voter ID laws disproportionately affect people of color, women, disables, poor, elderly, and students — all of whom generally vote for Democrats.”

Twitter did not respond to Infowars’ request for comment.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars


Related Articles

Judge Denies Motion to Reconsider Appointing Special Prosecutor in Jussie Smollett Case

Judge Denies Motion to Reconsider Appointing Special Prosecutor in Jussie Smollett Case

U.S. News
Comments
Idiots Think Tulsi Gabbard Was Hired by 'Russia' to Bring Down Kamala Harris

Idiots Think Tulsi Gabbard Was Hired by ‘Russia’ to Bring Down Kamala Harris

U.S. News
Comments

Yang Admits He Wants To Enforce Censorship!

U.S. News
comments

MSNBC: Trump Wants To ‘Exterminate’ Black People

U.S. News
comments

Gillibrand Would Explain to White Suburban Women ‘What White Privilege Actually Is’

U.S. News
comments

Comments