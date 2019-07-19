Twitter Suspends Angel Mom for Posting About Illegal Immigration

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza, who heads the Angel Families organization, has been suspended from Twitter after posting about illegal immigration and raising awareness about the harms of sanctuary city policies.

Angel Mom Mendoza’s son, 32-year-old police officer Brandon Mendoza, was killed in May 2014 by a drunk illegal alien who was driving the wrong way down a highway in Mesa, Arizona.

This week, Mendoza was suspended from her Twitter account and told she would not be able to sign back in unless she deletes a series of posts about crimes committed by illegal aliens and the impact of sanctuary city policies on American citizens.


(Screenshot via Mary Ann Mendoza/Breitbart)


(Screenshot via Mary Ann Mendoza/Breitbart)


(Screenshot via Mary Ann Mendoza/Breitbart)


(Screenshot via Mary Ann Mendoza/Breitbart)

Read more

VIDEO: “Angel Mother” Calls Out Chuck Schumer For His Despicable Stunt


Related Articles

New White House Petition Demands Congressional Investigation Into Ilhan Omar

New White House Petition Demands Congressional Investigation Into Ilhan Omar

U.S. News
Comments
Donald Trump: Rock Star Welcome for Ilhan Omar ‘Staged’ in Minnesota

Donald Trump: Rock Star Welcome for Ilhan Omar ‘Staged’ in Minnesota

U.S. News
Comments

“The President Won This One”: House Dem Admits Defeat on Trump’s War With ‘The Squad’

U.S. News
comments

Ted Cruz Introduces Resolution to Declare Antifa a Domestic Terrorist Organization

U.S. News
comments

Omar Referred to Somalia as “Our Nation Back Home” in 2015 Speech

U.S. News
comments

Comments