Twitter Suspends Conservative Radio Host for Defending Portland, Oregon Police

In its latest punishment of a conservative, Twitter suspended nationally-syndicated, Portland, Oregon-based radio host Lars Larson for defending a police officer.

Larson was responding to a tweet by a former mayoral candidate tweeting a recount of a story about police shooting of a local man, NewsBusters reports:

“A former Portland mayoral candidate,Sarah Iannarone, tweeted her condemnation of the police after an incident where a man was shot and killed by the police. When conservative radio host Lars Larson, based in Portland, responded in defense of the police, he was suspended from Twitter for 12 hours for ‘hate speech.’”

In her tweet, Iannarone called for the defunding of “this deadly paramilitary force” (Portland’s police):

“The headline kinda says it all, doesn’t it? We know the police kill. Question is whether we will ever stop funding this deadly paramilitary force and start funding things that actually keep the people of Portland safe.”

In his reply, Larson noted that, as the story she referenced states, the man killed was a paranoid schizophrenic home invader who attacked police with a deadly weapon:

“Gee @sarahforpdx you think the cops make PDX dangerous? Read the story and you find the dead man was 1) paranoid schizophrenic 2) invaded a stranger’s home 3) fought with the officer 4) pulled a knife. What’s your millennial snowflake solution to that situation without the cops?”

Larson isn’t the only conservative to be punished by Twitter recently for espousing his values, NewsBusters reports: