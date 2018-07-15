Twitter Suspends ‘Guccifer 2.0’ Account After Mueller Indictment

Twitter has suspended Guccifer 2.0, the account allegedly used by Russian military intelligence officials who were indicted Friday as part of the special counsel’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Guccifer 2.0 had operated since June 2016, when the account began linking to a website operating under the same name to release documents stolen from several Democratic organizations.

Special counsel Robert Mueller indicted Friday 12 Russian nationals who allegedly hacked into the computer networks of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s campaign. The Russians, who are officers in the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency, disseminated the emails online under the names Guccifer 2.0 and DCLeaks.

The indictment says the GRU created the Guccifer 2.0 persona on June 15, 2016, in response to a statement from the DNC that it had been hacked by Russian government actors. In online postings, Guccifer 2.0 denied being affiliated with the Russian government.

