Twitter Suspends Rose McGowan's Account

The actress, who is at the center of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal, revealed the news on her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Rose McGowan had her Twitter account suspended on Wednesday night.

The actress, who is at the center of the storm of sexual misconduct allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein, took to her Instagram and Facebook accounts to relay the news of her suspension, writing cryptically that: “TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY.”

She added a screenshot from a message from Twitter telling her that she had violated their terms of service and she would be locked out for 12 hours.



Read more