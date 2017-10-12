Twitter Suspends Rose McGowan's Account

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons.

The actress, who is at the center of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal, revealed the news on her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Rose McGowan had her Twitter account suspended on Wednesday night.

The actress, who is at the center of the storm of sexual misconduct allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein, took to her Instagram and Facebook accounts to relay the news of her suspension, writing cryptically that: “TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY.”

She added a screenshot from a message from Twitter telling her that she had violated their terms of service and she would be locked out for 12 hours.

McGowan revealed her suspension on her Instagram and Facebook accounts.
Read more


Related Articles

Ben Affleck Asks TV Host to Expose Her Breasts, Mocks Disabled in Resurfaced Video (Watch)

Ben Affleck Asks TV Host to Expose Her Breasts, Mocks Disabled in Resurfaced Video (Watch)

Hot News
Comments
New Study Finds Democrats Moving Left, Driving Growing Partisan Gap

New Study Finds Democrats Moving Left, Driving Growing Partisan Gap

Hot News
Comments

Hilarious: Fake Sitcom Features Alex Jones, Trump, Hillary Clinton and CNN

Hot News
Comments

College Responds After Cheerleaders Kneel During National Anthem

Hot News
Comments

Boy Scouts to Begin Admitting Girls

Hot News
Comments

Comments