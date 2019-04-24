Twitter Unveils New Tools For Flagging 'Fake News' Ahead of EU Elections

U.S. social media company Twitter will launch a new tool next week to make it easier for users to flag deliberate attempts to mislead voters taking part in key European Parliament elections next month.

Twitter, together with Google and Facebook, are under pressure to be more proactive in tackling fake news aimed at eroding democratic processes and stoking social and political tensions.

The European Commission in its March report on the three tech giants on Tuesday said the companies still fell short of their pledge to curb the spread of fake news.

Read more



Tech giant Google celebrated the globalist-created “Earth Day” on its homepage on Monday, but chose to ignore Easter Sunday – Christianity’s holiest day.