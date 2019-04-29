Twitter User Blasted For Saying Miss Scotland Beauty Contest Not "Diverse" Enough

A Twitter user was blasted with thousands of responses after complaining that the Miss Scotland beauty contest was not “diverse” enough.

“Delighted to see such a diverse lineup for miss scotland this year,” Iain Robertson sarcastically joked, apparently triggered by the whiteness of the contestants.

He then added that, “the governing body that needs to have a good think.”

However, the racial make-up of the roster is completely in line with Scotland’s demographics. The country is 96% white.

Robertson’s tweet prompted other users to jokingly complain that other country’s beauty pageants are not very “diverse” either.

In all, Robertson (who includes his ‘preferred pronouns’ in his bio) received nearly 5,000 responses to his original tweet.

