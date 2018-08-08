Twitter Users Whine And Cry After Company Refuses To Ban Infowars

Following a statement by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, explaining that Alex Jones and Infowars have not violated the company’s terms of service, leftists users of the social media website whined and complained that Twitter refused to follow in the footsteps of Google, Facebook and others by banning Infowars content.

“We didn’t suspend Alex Jones or Infowars yesterday,” Dorsey wrote on Tuesday night. “We know that’s hard for many but the reason is simple: he hasn’t violated our rules.”

While Dorsey explained that it would not be in Twitter’s best interest to censor free speech, it was abundantly clear that he was not defending or endorsing Alex Jones or Infowars.

Nevertheless, the misinformed cry-babys lined up to take shots at Dorsey over the statement:

Some users actually still value free speech, however:

