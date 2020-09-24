Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Funds Bail Project Linked to U-Haul Providing Supplies to Louisville Rioters

Twitter’s Jack Dorsey helped donate $11 million to organisations that included the Bail Project, linked to the U-Haul in Louisville earlier today.

National File reported today that an employee of the Bail Project, Holly Zoller, was caught handing out shields and other equipment to potential rioters from a U-Haul truck in Louisville, Kentucky.

A group of concerned citizens managed to track down and identify Zoller:

One member of the anonymous group called Zoller, posing as a U-Haul employee, noting that the company had seen “hundreds of Twitter posts” about the U-Haul truck “being used to protest illegally.” “We handed out supplies. That’s it,” Zoller said, including “umbrellas, water, masks, goggles, gloves.” The caller says that they saw signs of” abolish the police,” to which Zoller said that was her First Amendment right.” What does it matter what I posted on a sign?” she added. Zoller then denied that she protested, but then was caught admitting that she “drove the U-Haul truck and dropped items off.” After saying this, Zoller goes quiet. When she returns to the call, she says the caller should talk to her lawyer and that she would not be answering any more questions.

HOLLY ZOLLER ADMITS LIVE ON PHONE SHE WAS IN THE U-HAUL AND RENTED IT https://t.co/zuHc4XOgrm — intelwave 🌲 (@inteldotwav) September 23, 2020

The organisation that Zoller works for, the Bail Project, opposes cash bail, and claims that paying bail for those in jail is an “act of resistance against a system that criminalizes race and poverty.”

The Bail Project has been funded by the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey. In June, Dorsey’s #startsmall intiative teamed up with Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation, to donate $11 million to organisations that “advance racial equity, with a focus on criminal justice and policing reform.” The Bail Project was a recipient of these funds, along with Black Lives Matter

🚨🤡Twitter CEO @jack Dorsey funds Antifa:

— Contributed to $11 million in grant $$, some went to The Bail Project https://t.co/c2I28jltCG

— The Bail Project has Holly Zoller on their team

— Holly Zoller rented a U-Haul

— The U-Haul supplied Louisville rioters with gear pic.twitter.com/B6HiswEwep — Memelord (@dailydigger19) September 24, 2020

Earlier this evening, Intelwave, the account that exposed Zoller initially, was temporarily suspended from Twitter for identifying her, with Twitter determining one of his tweets violated their rules on “posting private information.”

TWITTER FUCKING SUSPENDED ME AGAIN FOR POSTING DETAILS ON ZOLLER pic.twitter.com/FFACqXlXgF — ｉｎｔｅｌｗａｖｅ (@inteldotmkv) September 23, 2020

National File also noted that the group has ties to George Soros:

The Bail Project also has ties to George Soros, the founder of the Open Society Foundation. At least two employees of the Bail Project are or were “Soros Justice Fellows.” According to the Open Society Foundation’s website, “the Soros Justice Fellowships fund outstanding individuals to undertake projects that advance reform, spur debate, and catalyze change on a range of issues facing the U.S. criminal justice system.”

