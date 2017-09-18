Two Additional Navy Officers Relieved In Wake of Deadly Pacific Crashes

Image Credits: Wiki.

The United States Navy has relieved two additional senior officers of command following fatal collisions that took place earlier in the summer.

7th Fleet Commander, Vice Adm. Phil Sawyer, announced Monday the decision to relieve Rear Adm. Charles William, commander of Task Force 70, and Capt. Jeffrey Bennett, commander of Destroyer Squadron 15, ABC News reported.

William was replaced by the commander of Task Force 76, Rear Adm. Marc Dalton. Bennet was replaced by Capt. Jonathan Duffy, deputy commander of Destroyer Squadron 15.

Read more


Related Articles

Chicago Is Hiring 100 More Cops After Weekend With 37 Shootings

Chicago Is Hiring 100 More Cops After Weekend With 37 Shootings

Government
Comments
Senate GOP Near Votes To Replace Obamacare With State Block Grants

Senate GOP Near Votes To Replace Obamacare With State Block Grants

Government
Comments

Barack Obama Foundation: The Next Clinton Foundation?

Government
Comments

State Dept. Considers Closing Embassy In Cuba After Diplomats Suffer Mystery Illness

Government
Comments

Gorka: Trump ‘Getting Rid Of People Soon,’ Advisors ‘Not Well-Served’

Government
Comments

Comments