Two Additional Navy Officers Relieved In Wake of Deadly Pacific Crashes

The United States Navy has relieved two additional senior officers of command following fatal collisions that took place earlier in the summer.

7th Fleet Commander, Vice Adm. Phil Sawyer, announced Monday the decision to relieve Rear Adm. Charles William, commander of Task Force 70, and Capt. Jeffrey Bennett, commander of Destroyer Squadron 15, ABC News reported.

William was replaced by the commander of Task Force 76, Rear Adm. Marc Dalton. Bennet was replaced by Capt. Jonathan Duffy, deputy commander of Destroyer Squadron 15.

Read more