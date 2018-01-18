Two Arrested After Police Station in Swedish 'No Go Zone' Bombed

A Swedish police station was bombed Wednesday evening, only the latest of several attacks against such symbols of the Swedish state in recent years.

The apparent attack against Sweden’s police in the migrant ghetto neighbourhood of Rosengård in Sweden’s migrant crisis frontier city Malmö took place around nine o’clock Wednesday night. There were no injuries, but several cars belonging to police officers and the facade of the recently built police station were damaged.

Two police cars were reported to be outright destroyed, and the explosion was so loud it was heard several neighbourhoods over.

Breitbart London, and especially @oliver_lane have been reporting on grenade attacks in Sweden for year. The MSM are JUST NOW catching up. With more attention, these things could've been averted. https://t.co/Wi32N8F2J1 — Raheem 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@RaheemKassam) January 8, 2018

Surveillance footage of the station showed a man in the vicinity of the station shortly before the blast. Officers have made two arrests and are appealing for those with more information to come forward, reports Aftonbladet. Although several news outlets have reported the explosion was caused by a grenade, police have not confirmed the nature of the powerful blast.

Read more