Two ‘Dreamers’ Arrested For Smuggling Illegal Immigrants

Image Credits: John Moore/Getty Images.

Two beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) were arrested for attempting to smuggle illegal immigrants into the United States, Customs and Border Protection announced Thursday.

The first arrest came on October 4 when Border Patrol agents stopped a car attempting to enter into the U.S. “After further inspection, Border Patrol agents discovered two adult male subjects concealed in the trunk of the vehicle. An immigration inspection of the two subjects revealed that they were both from the country of Brazil,” CBP said in a statement. “The driver, a juvenile, was identified as a national from the country of Guatemala and a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in 2016.”

Then, on October 7, Border Patrol stopped another car also driving in Interstate Highway 35. “After further inspection, Border Patrol agents discovered one adult male subject concealed in the trunk of the vehicle. An immigration inspection of the subject revealed that he was from the country of Mexico,” CBP said. “[The driver], a juvenile, was identified as a national from the country of Mexico and a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). All subjects were processed for removal proceedings.”

