Two Fertility Clinics Experience Fridge Malfunction on Same Day

Last Sunday, a Cleveland fertility clinic experienced a rare refrigerator malfunction, potentially affecting thousands of its patients’ eggs and embryos.

It turns out, on the very same day a San Francisco fertility clinic’s storage tank experienced a similar temperature fluctuation with its own inventory of egg and embryo assets, ABC News has learned.

Dr. Carl Herbert, president and medical director at the Pacific Fertility Center in San Francisco, told ABC News that in his 35 years of Cryopreservation it is an “an unusual event” where two clinics and two liquid nitrogen storage tanks where the tissues are stored “failed.”

