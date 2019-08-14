Two ICE Buildings Hit With Gunfire in San Antonio

Image Credits: USCIS Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli | Twitter.

The FBI is investigating the shooting of two Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) buildings in San Antonio, Texas.

The agency is describing the incidents as “targeted attacks” of federal agents, with bullets missing an employee by only two inches.

Despite the shooting taking place at 3 a.m., multiple federal employees were working in the offices at the time.

Acting Director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Ken Cuccinelli, tweeted out a photo of one of the bullet holes that went through a window.

A special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio division, Christopher Combs, said, “These shootings were cowardly, brazen, violent acts, absolutely without justification and a threat to our entire community.”

“An attempt to attack federal employees is a federal crime with serious consequences. The FBI will relentlessly pursue every lead in this case to find the individuals who are responsible,” he continued.

During a Tuesday press conference, Combs made it clear he thinks the shooter or shooters “did some research” before targeting the building.

“I don’t think there is a question that they knew which floor the ICE office is on,” he said.

Combs also stressed the fact that other ICE buildings across the country are in danger of being attacked as political hostility against the agency continues to be fomented by the left.

“Political rhetoric and misinformation that various politicians, media outlets and activist groups recklessly disseminate to the American people regarding the ICE mission only serve to further encourage these violent acts,” ICE spokesperson Nina Pruneda stated.

Last month, an ANTIFA member was shot and killed by police as he threw Molotov cocktails at an ICE facility while armed with a semi-automatic rifle.

Watch the video below to see anti-ICE protesters refusing to condemn the firebombing of the ICE facility.


