Two Idiots Kneeled During Trump’s ‘Celebration of America’ Event

Image Credits: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images.

Two men took a knee Tuesday as President Trump assembled a group of Marines and patriotic Americans to celebrate America.

The festivities were held at the White House after the President decided not to host an event honoring Super Bowl LII winners the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better,” Trump said in a statement.

Jounalists from Denmark and Sweden captured one unidentified man in a white shirt kneeling during the anthem.

CNN’s Noah Gray also commented that another man photographed kneeling toward the front of the crowd had also been booed earlier for heckling the President.

The boos caused CNN contributor April Ryan to claim that several people in the crowd had booed President Trump as he walked up to the podium.

“Breaking: Reporters on the South Lawn have confirmed the @realDonaldTrump was heckled and booed when he came out to celebrate America,” Ryan tweeted.

Ryan’s own CNN peer later corrected her, saying the boos were intended for the man who heckled the president.

That forced Ryan to delete her original tweet and issue two tweets back-tracking on her previously “confirmed” reporting.

At the event, where the National Anthem was played by the US Marine Band and US Army Chorus “loudly and proudly,” Trump explained why standing for the anthem is important.

“We love our country,” he said. “We respect our flag. And we always proudly stand for the national anthem. We always will stand for the national anthem.”

“I want to take this opportunity to explain why young Americans stand for our national anthem,” Trump told the audience. “We stand to honor our military and to honor our country and to remember the fallen heroes who never made it back home. We stand to show our love for our fellow citizens and our magnificent Constitution. We stand to pay tribute to the incredible Americans who came before us and the heroic sacrifices they made.”

Watch the event below:

Comments