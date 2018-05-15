Two Koreas to Hold Talks as North Prepares to Shut Test Site

North Korea and South Korea will hold high-level talks on Wednesday to discuss steps needed to uphold the pledge to denuclearize the Korean peninsula, South Korea said.

The meeting will focus on plans to implement a declaration that emerged from an April 27 inter-Korea summit, including promises to formally end the Koran War and pursue “complete denuclearisation,” the South’s unification ministry, which handles ties with the North, said on Tuesday.

North Korea has said it will dismantle its nuclear bomb test site some time between May 23 and May 25 in order to uphold its pledge to cease tests, its state media reported on Saturday, a month ahead of a planned North Korea-U.S. summit in Singapore.

