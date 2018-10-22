Two Koreas, UN Forces Agree to Remove Weapons at Border

Image Credits: Henrik Ishihara / Wiki.

North and South Korea and the U.N. Command agreed on Monday to withdraw firearms and guard posts in the demilitarized zone village of Panmunjom this week, Seoul’s defense ministry said, the latest move in a fast-improving relationship.

The three sides held their second round of talks at Panmunjom to discuss ways to demilitarize the border in line with a recent inter-Korean pact reached at last month’s summit in Pyongyang.

The U.S.-led UNC, which has overseen affairs in the DMZ since the end of hostilities in the 1950-53 Korean War, was not immediately available for comment, but it said on Friday it supports the two Koreas’ efforts to implement their military deal.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Saudis Admit Khashoggi Killed At Consulate 'In Fist-Fight,' King Salman Fires 5 Top Officials

Saudis Admit Khashoggi Killed At Consulate ‘In Fist-Fight,’ King Salman Fires 5 Top Officials

World News
Comments
French Flee To Hungary to Escape Mass Migration Effects

French Flee To Hungary to Escape Mass Migration Effects

World News
Comments

South African City Preps to Seize Land From White Farmers

World News
Comments

Belgium: Migrants Viciously Beat Up 68-Year-Old Man Because His Dog “Smelled”

World News
Comments

Migration Across Border “Approaching Moment of Crisis” – Pompeo

World News
Comments

Comments