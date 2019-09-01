Two Men Attack People In Stabbing Spree Outside Metro Station In France, 1 Dead, 9 Injured

BREAKING: At least 1 dead, 9 injured following a stabbing spree in Villeurbanne, France. Two assailants have been arrested, one of them has been identified as a male from Afghanistan: pic.twitter.com/cxv9egGDko — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) August 31, 2019

Le voilà ce vieux fou qui a planter des passants sans aucune raison #LaurentBonnevay #villeurbanne #bonnevay pic.twitter.com/uXJki7kVXT — LeMiradorrr (@nassmouss89) August 31, 2019

A TEENAGER is dead and another nine people are injured after two knifemen went on a bloodthirsty rampage near Lyon, it has been reported.

An Afghan immigrant has been arrested after the horrific attack at a train station car park in the city of Villeurbanne, eastern France, local media reports.

Investigators are reportedly hunting a suspected second attacker believed to be in possession of a metal spike used to roast meat.

Pictures from the scene show one man, who appears to be holding a weapon, being detained while stunned onlookers watch on.

